Ted Cruz is the man of the hour in the political world right now, and for all of the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, Cruz took a flight to Cancun, where it was believed that he was going on a vacation with his family. While it's bad enough he did this in the middle of a pandemic, it's even worse that he did it while his state of Texas is suffering its worst crisis in decades, as numerous families are without power and water due to a winter storm.

Cruz immediately went into PR mode when the story broke, as he tried to claim that he only went to Cancun to drop off his kids who wanted to go on a trip with their friends. Well, now, Cruz is actually back in Texas, and his arrival at the airport was completely documented in the photos and clips below, courtesy of Nora Neus.

Prior to coming back to Texas, Cruz penned a statement on the matter, claiming that his allegiance lies with Texas and that he is hard at work, finding solutions.

"This has been an infuriating week for Texans. Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too," Cruz said. "With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe."

At this point, the damage is already done here, although Cruz doesn't seem to really mind. These types of political scandals always blow over quickly, especially in a state like Texas where voters are going to elect the Republican, anyway.

Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images