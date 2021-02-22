Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who came under fire last week for abandoning his home state during a historically dangerous winter storm, is attempting to repair his image on social media with a photo of himself handing out water bottles. Many online have criticized the photos as being staged.

"#TexasStrong," Cruz captioned the photos.



Win McNamee / Getty Images

Many compared the move to NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign to raise more than $4 million for the people of Texas.

“Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz wrote in a statement explaining his decision to travel to Cancun. “My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.”

Texas GOP Rep. Michael McCaul recently criticized Cruz telling CNN, "Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation."

The winter storm caused millions of families to lose power and almost half of the state's population were affected by water shortages during the last week.

President Joe Biden recently declared the blizzard a "major disaster," which will result in federal funds being allocated to the state.

