Netflix has already capitalized on a documentary surrounding Ted Bundy, the American serial killer who murdered dozens of women during the 1970s. A big take from the series was the fact that Ted was in a five-year relationship with Elizabeth Kendall and he played step-father to her daughter, Molly. Elizabeth is now ready to have her story told with her own words since linking with Amazon Originals for a tell-all documentary about dating a murderer.



Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The five-part docuseries titled Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer arrived January 31st on Amazon Prime Video. "My story has been told many times by men, now is the time to talk about our own story from beginning to end because we lived and so many people didn't," Elizabeth says at the top of the trailer.

“I heard a story told by one of his attorneys he had. He said Ted told him that he would play games with these animals, I don’t remember if they were mice or something else,” Elizabeth's daughter Molly told 20/20. “And he would let some of them live and some of them die, and to me, that’s us, we’re just these mice that were allowed to live.”