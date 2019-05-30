Tech N9ne Takes Over Mental Ward In "I Caught Crazy! (4EVER)" Visual

The rapper takes over a prison psych ward in the creepy visual.

Tech N9ne's single "I Caught Crazy! (4EVER)" is the rapper's autobiography where he lets the world know that he's fully accepting of himself. On the track, he details growing up with thoughts he couldn't control and feelings he couldn't describe, but now as an adult, he's embraced all of his normalcy—and his mania—and uses it to his benefit.

The music video is shot almost in film noir style as Tech N9ne and his fellow prison psych ward cohorts stage an uprising. They corner the people in charge of locking down the mentally and emotionally unstable, holding them hostage as N9ne delivers his story. He shares that music was his outlet as he hadn't yet developed the maturity to process events of his childhood. Being crazy didn't destroy him, it made him gifted. The track is on Tech N9ne's recently released four-track project N9NA Collection 2, so make sure to check that out.