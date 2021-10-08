Tech N9ne Reunites With Lil Wayne On "Too Good"

Tech N9ne has officially come through to deliver his brand new studio album ASIN9NE, which features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Russ, Snow Tha Product, E-40, and more. Though The Rock's hip-hop debut certainly caught attention, it feels fitting to highlight Tech's reunion with Weezy, with whom he previously worked on the impressive Carter IV interlude.

This time the track is "Too Good," and the pair of lyricists have brought vocalist Mumu Fresh onboard for the understated and atmospheric collaboration. Clocking in at nearly five minutes long, the track provides ample room for both Tech and Weezy to get introspective, showcasing their impressive penmanship in the process. Fans would be wise to vibe to this one, as it's never a dull moment when two of the game's greats join forces with a purpose.

Check out "Too Good," and show Tech N9ne some love by streaming ASIN9NE right here.

Quotable Lyrics

On my wrist I got the skeleton

Richie with the see-through face

Drop the whip without the toupee

Pregnant pistol got a due date

I'm too good for my own good

I cross my heart, I knock on wood