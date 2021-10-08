Tech N9ne Releases His 23rd Album "ASIN9INE" Featuring Lil Wayne, Russ, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, & More

Tech N9ne has never been afraid to stand out as an artist. The Kansas City-born rapper has been in the game for decades, coming through with some of the strangest music of the last few generations. The 49-year-old is in the later stage of his career, but he remains as active as ever. Still dropping projects consistently, Tech came through with his twenty-third studio album on Friday, dropping ASIN9NE with a list of star-studded features.

Along with the previously-released "Kickiter," "Take Your Halo," and "I Been Thru A Lot," Tech N9ne's new project includes features from Lil Wayne, Russ, Snow Tha Product, E-40, King Iso, and more. Interestingly enough, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (the Hollywood actor and WWE great) is also featured on "Face Off," making his rap debut in the final verse.

Check out Tech N9ne's new album ASIN9NE below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. The Herder

2. I DON'T FIT (feat. King Iso & Seuss Mace)

3. Kickiter (feat. Shao Dow)

4. Too Good (feat. Lil Wayne & Mumu Fresh)

5. No See Umz (feat. Snow Tha Product & Russ)

6. Face Off (feat. Joey Cool, King Iso, & Dwayne Johnson)

7. Clydesdale (feat. E-40)

8. Still Right Here (feat. X-Raided, Garrett Raff, & Simeon)

9. Take Your Halo

10. Knock That Noodle (feat. Marley Young)

11. Heightened

12. WHAT RHYMES WITH THREAT'LL KILL YA (feat. Zkeircrow & Phlaque The Grimstress)

13. I Been Thru A Lot (feat. Stige)

14. Dial It Back (feat. Navé Monjo)

15. Zaza (feat. Marcus Yates)

16. Close Your Eyes (feat. Kiddo Al)

17. Special (feat. Ashten Ray)