Tech N9ne Opens Up On "I Been Thru A Lot"

Tech N9ne just keeps on blessing us with dope music. Tech has just come through with "I Been Thru A Lot," an insightful new single. The slow tempo is a nice change-up from Tech's last single "Take Your Halo." Much like that single though, Tech is at a very introspective point. It's possible that at this point in his career, Tech has some things to get off his chest.

"I Been Thru A Lot" has a somber-sounding hook and a subdued instrumental. The beat finds its strength in the percussions, as the synths are too light to really make a large impact. Tech raps in a way that has his voice sounding sharper than ever. Maybe the engineer took a different approach with how they decided to mix the vocals, but it sounds super crisp. Stream "I Been Thru A Lot" and let us know what you think below.

Quotable Lyrics

I know that my energy come off really party and free (RÐµally party and free, party and free)

I been broken not enough to be sorry and flee (To bÐµ sorry and flee, sorry and flee)

Even though people think I'm full of folly and glee (Full of folly and glee, folly and glee)

I sit in the bathroom and I cry so nobody can see (Nobody can see me)

