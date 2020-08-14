Tech N9ne, Hopsin, & Corey Taylor Connect For Heavy "Bitch Slap"

Tech N9ne has officially added another EP to his gargantuan discography with today's More Fear, which comes equipped with a banger he's been teasing for a minute. After playing coy about the track's three guest appearances, the moment of truth has revealed them to be Hopsin, Corey Taylor, and GreatDaeg. Off the bat, the tense introduction explodes into an uptempo and distorted banger, which soon introduces gothic choral elements in keeping with Tech's signature sound.

As the KC Chopper spits dexterous bars, the nightmarish instrumental explodes into a blend of rap and metal -- at this point, fans have grown accustomed to seeing these two worlds colliding. Perhaps it's designed to set the table for Slipknot's Corey Taylor, who unleashes fire and brimstone as he spits what can only be described as death-metal bars. While those who appreciate Tech's versatility will likely vibe to this, the dueling genres might prove off-putting to those inclined to Tech's hip-hop sound. Luckily, we've got Hopsin to close this one out with a smooth verse, though it doesn't last long enough to truly leave a lasting impression. Check it out for yourself now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

At it again, let me find out you been yapping your lips

That's an offense

I ain't gon' stand for this shit, I'm throwing Colin Kaepernick fits

I'll gladly assist you and spit in your face

I'll dismantle your tissue, the issues I bring