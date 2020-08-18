It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact on the music industry, making live performance all but impossible. And while some artists -- including Tech N9ne -- have gone on to stage concerts regardless, the backlash has been swift and decisive enough to have an impact on the gameplan. Today, Tech took to social media to confirm that he will no longer be touring in 2020, canceling the Enterfear Tour and announcing the appropriately titled Strange New World Tour.

Image via HNHH

"With the unforeseen nature of the evolving situation regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the varying restrictions on mass gatherings nationwide, we here at Strange Music Inc. have been forced to alter our plans," he writes, via Twiter. "As it’s clear Tech N9ne’s Enterfear Tour 2020 could not go on as we intended. With that being said, we have been working tirelessly to reschedule these shows to the spring of 2021. We also gave this tour a fresh new look that we hope everyone can relate to!"

"We are very excited to announce TECH N9NE’S STRANGE NEW WORLD TOUR 2021," he reveals. "All tickets purchased to Tech N9ne’s Enterfear tour will be honored at the new dates listed. If you do not see your city listed, no worries, we are continuing to add new dates and cities every day, so check the website often and get your tickets and VIP packages!"

As of now, Rittz, Krizz Kaliko, King Iso, and more will be joining the Strange mogul on the road. Should you be interested in checking out the STRANGE NEW WORLD TOUR DATES, be sure to head over to Tech's official website right here. If you're looking to peep Tech's latest music, be sure to check out the recently-released More Fear EP.