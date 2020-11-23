Though many artists have earned acclaim for some of their darkest works, such projects are not always easy to create. For Tech N9ne, who released his ninth studio album K.O.D (King Of Darkness) in October 2009, the project presented that exact sort of catch 22. When we spoke with Tech about his beloved project, he explained the difficulty he experienced in the production stages. " I didn’t know that I had that many dark stories to tell that were real," he revealed. "That album took a lot of my energy, of my light. I didn’t like it. But I loved the music."

Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

As did many of his fans, to the point where K.O.D. continues to hold strong as one of his essential bodies of work, with some even arguing it to be his magnum opus. It's no wonder, therefore, that Tech recently announced his plans to bring a worldwide livestream event exclusively centered around K.O.D, with the project presumably being performed from start to finish. And should that not be the case, expect the album to remain a heavy focus throughout, though the performance is all but guaranteed to center around his darkest, spookiest, and most disturbing music.

And that's exactly what the people want to see. "YOU ASKED, WE’RE DELIVERING! #KOD LIVESTREAM TICKET LINK IN MY BIO. IT GOES UP, DECEMBER 11TH!" he captions, announcing the event on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, Tech is rolling with longtime collaborator Krizz Kaliko on this one, as well as special guests Joey Cool and Jerry Robinson. Should you be interested in watching this one play out, you can check out tickets right here. The live stream goes down on December 11th at 9 PM CST -- do you intend on tuning in?