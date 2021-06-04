Tech N9ne & HU$H Are A Dynamic Duo On New "Blight" EP

At 49 years old, there is no denying that Tech N9ne is one of the biggest legends in hip-hop. His horror-inspired style remains immensely popular amongst his fanbase and when it comes to flow and technical skill, there are very few artists out there who could even think about challenging him. Tech N9ne is no stranger to collaboration and on Friday, he linked up with Chicago artist HU$H to drop a brand new collaborative EP called Blight.

This new project is only seven tracks in length and clocks in at about 22 minutes, which means it is a quick listen that is very easy to digest. As you can imagine from a Tech N9ne and HU$H project, this album is full of aggressive bars and fast flows that will knock you off of your feet. Fans of these two artists should definitely give it a listen, as there is plenty of content to go around.

Let us know what you think of the project, in the comments below.

Tracklist:

1. Let Lost Happen

2. Noise Baby

3. Move Back Right Now

4. Smiley

5. Wear U Down

6. 41 Days

7. Suffering