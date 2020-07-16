On Tuesday afternoon, a man’s decapitated and dismembered body was discovered in a luxury condo in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. On Wednesday morning, the body was identified as Fahim Saleh, a 33-year-old technology entrepreneur and CEO of Godaka, the motorcycle-sharing app company in Lagos, Nigeria.

Details of the gruesome discovery are quite jarring. Mr. Saleh’s sister found her brother’s dismembered body at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday and called the police. Detectives on the scene discovered Saleh’s severed torso and an electric saw plugged in nearby. His head and limbs were discovered later in the apartment. Several large plastic bags were also found in the condo in what looked like an effort to clean up any evidence, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The Daily News reports that surveillance-camera footage taken Monday shows Saleh entering an elevator, which exits directly into his $2.25 million condo, followed by a man wearing a suit with a hat, gloves, and a mask over his face. When the man left, Saleh fell to the ground.

A cause of death has not been determined yet, but officials confirmed the case is being investigated as a homicide. "We don't know if he was deceased prior to being dismembered," an NYPD spokesperson reported.

At this time, law enforcement is unsure of who committed the gruesome crimes or the motive behind it. The NYPD spokesperson told Business Insider, "We have no motive at this time."

Early Wednesday morning Saleh’s company Godaka released a statement on Twitter acknowledging the CEO’s death. “We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh,” the company wrote. “Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.”

May he rest in peace.

