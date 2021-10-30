TEC Unveils New Project "Web The World"

T.E.C. has been one of the most trusted voices to emerge out of Baton Rouge. Though he's no newcomer to the game, his recent string of releases has shown a promising sign of his trajectory ahead.

This week, the rapper finally unveiled his latest body of work, Web The World. Followed by the release of singles like "Top Of The Line," "Part Of Me," and "Dead Boy" ft. OMB Peezy, the rapper came through with the project in its entirety. The rapper brings out a few heavy-hitters to shape the tracklist including Boosie Badazz, Too $hort, Jackboy, and Mari Taylor.

1. Purple Rain

2. Dead Boy (feat. OMB Peezy)

3. Web The World

4. Part of Me

5. Purple Baby Champion

6. Talk to Me (feat. Mari Taylor)

7. Play on Me (feat. Too $hort)

8. Clapped Up (feat. Boosie BadAzz)

9. Light My Fire

10. Art of War (feat. Jackboy)

11. Why

12. Still Smokin’

13. Motivational Purpose