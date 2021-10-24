TEC Enlists OMB Peezy For New Single "Dead Boy"

Baton Rouge's TEC has been dishing out some heat recently in anticipation of his next studio album, Web The World. The rapper's unveiled a few singles so far and recently locked in with OMB Peezy for his single, "Dead Boy." The two rappers deliver high-octane over smooth Southern production as they detail loyalty and violence in their respective areas.

TEC's Web The World is set to drop on Oct. 29th and will include features from Too $hort, Jackboy, and Boosie Badazz. Check the tracklist for the project below.

1. Purple Rain

2. Dead Boy (feat. OMB Peezy)

3. Web The World

4. Part of Me

5. Purple Baby Champion

6. Talk to Me (feat. Mari Taylor)

7. Play on Me (feat. Too $hort)

8. Clapped Up (feat. Boosie BadAzz)

9. Light My Fire

10. Art of War (feat. Jackboy)

11. Why

12. Still Smokin’

13. Motivational Purpose

Quotable Lyrics

Knock that shit like dominos

Line 'em up, kill 'em in row

Got jit folk, got steppas from the N.O.

N***as know my M.O.

Bitch, I'm gutter, keep 'em cutters, I bring gang through with me

Purple heart general, can't roll by a n***a do no thinkin' for me

