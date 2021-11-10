mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TeaMarrr Locks In With Meer Colon On "Show Me Love"

Aron A.
November 10, 2021 13:11
TeaMarrr and Meer Colon team up for a groovy new single.


The year might be winding down but Teamarrr is ready to turn up with her latest release, "Show Me Love" ft. Meet Colon. The Boston-born singer's new single is an infectious record that's led by Caribbean rhythms and exuberant keys as TeaMarrr's seductive songwriting and Meer Colon's sultry appearance fuels dancefloors. The song was accompanied by a new visual that was directed by Isaiah Butler that showcases TeaMarrr an empress looking for her leading man before Colon jumps into the picture from an otherworldly portal.

The latest from TeaMarr arrives months after she released her collaboration with DUCKWRTH, "Show Me Love." Last year, TeaMarr delivered her project, Before I Spill Myself. Maybe a follow-up is on the way before the year ends.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I just wanna dance with somebody
I just wanna dance with a stranger
I wanna feel like a lady
Show me love, show me love

