TeaMarrr Arrives With "Kinda Love"; Kickstarts Issa Rae's New Raedio Label

Milca P.
October 19, 2019 18:55
Kinda Love
TeaMarrr

TeaMarrr arrives.


Boston-bred siren TeaMarrr first touched the mainstream with her breakout "One Job" track last year, largely anchored by the captivating visuals attached to the track.

Now as Issa Rae announces her Raedio imprint in a new deal with Atlantic Records, the Haitian-American songstress is taking her throne as the label's flagship artist, arriving with her newest "Kinda Love" track.

The selection features trademark lyricism from TeaMarrr as she breaks down her search for love to mere basics. The track also comes equipped with an accompanying video, directed by child (Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye). Featuring cameos from Rae and comedian and songstress Jessie Woo, the clip builds on the colorful aesthetic long-established by the upstart and signals toward a promising new voice.

Get into the new cut below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't really want that can't sleep kinda love
Can't eat, please save me kinda love
Don't want that, ooooh
But I want you-ooooh

