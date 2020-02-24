mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TeaMarr Enlists D Smoke For Remix To "Kinda Love"

Mitch Findlay
February 24, 2020 12:15
Kinda Love
TeaMarrr Feat. D Smoke

TeaMarr brings "Rhythm & Flow" winner D Smoke into the fold for a smooth remix of her single "Kinda Love."


While some remixes can feel superfluous, others can inject a track with a shining new life -- as is the case with TeaMarr and D Smoke's first collaboration "Kinda Love." Thanks to the added presence of a back-and-forth dynamic, the track expands on the original's key themes by bringing a male perspective into the mix. Not unlike when Jessie Reyez added 6LACK to "Imported," D Smoke's presence inherently makes him the focal point of TeaMarr's wistful and passionate longings -- and vice versa. Though her strong vocals and lyrical content remain unchanged, what began as an individual declaration has evolved into a back-and-forth exploration of that "Kinda Love" and all its welcome benefits.

A full-fledged beast with the pen, Inglewood's D Smoke wastes little time in getting to business. Taking to the soulful and brass-heavy instrumental with a dexterous flow, Smoke outlines all the side-effects that come with locking down a man of integrity. "Look in the pantry and get the ingredients," he raps, "bake you a loyal n***a never mischevious, take some foil better cover them well, hater bitches gon' be giving you hell." Check it out now, and sound off below -- does this have the makings of becoming the "official" version?

Quotable Lyrics

Look in the pantry and get the ingredients
Bake you a loyal n***a never mischevious
Take some foil better cover them well
Hater bitches gon' be giving you hell

