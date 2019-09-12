It's fair to say that the best players in NBA history have come from the United States. While there are certainly some great players from overseas, there is no denying America's dominance when it comes to the sport. With so many talented individuals, you would think the United States would breeze through a tournament like the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Well, you would actually be wrong as the team suffered yet another loss today, this time at the hands of Serbia.

The final score was 94-89 and was the team's first game as part of the losers bracket. Now that the United States has lost another match, they will have to play on Saturday against Poland to see who finishes seventh and who finishes eighth. It's a sad state of affairs for USA Basketball as they were favored to win the tournament and not have much trouble doing so. Of course, the team was plagued by a lack of talent when you consider how the best players in the world decided to sit out the tournament in favor of working with their NBA teams.

Fans were reasonably upset by the result and took to Twitter after the game to voice their displeasure. Here are some of the best reactions to the loss.