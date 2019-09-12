Now that Teairra Mari's recent court case has come to a close, she's back to going tit-for-tat with her online foe, 50 Cent. For months the pair were trolling one another on social media as Fif demanded that the singer pay up on the outstanding $35K court judgments she owes him. Her response to the rapper has always been that she simply didn't have the money, so she couldn't pay off her debts.

In June, Teairra was arrested on a DWI charge after she lost control of her vehicle in New York City. We recently reported that the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has pleaded guilty to the charge, thus avoiding jail time. When Fif caught wind of the news, he didn't pass up the opportunity to send a few snarly messages her way. "The way I see it, this b*tch is at a bar drinking up my money," he said.

In light of her present circumstances, some thought that Teairra would take the jabs in stride, but she's back and still ready to have a war of words with the rapper. She posted an image of herself sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle while having a smoke. "@50cent where you at Curt⁉️" she wrote in the caption. "I’m pulling up beloved got something for ya‼️ #Wanted #Rider #igotit." Her fans were quick to comment their support of her going toe-to-toe with Fifty, but did note that a condition of her DWI plea was that her license was suspended for six months.