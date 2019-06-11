There has been so much back-and-forth in this case at this point that we don't even know where to begin. Teairra Mari and 50 Cent have been feuding for about one year, arguing about the origins of a leaked sex tape. The Love & Hip Hop star sued both her ex-boyfriend and 50 Cent for allegedly sharing leaked photos of her sex tape online. When she lost the lawsuit to Fiddy, she was forced to pay $30K in legal fees to him. To this day, she has not paid up and this has been dragging since the beginning of the year. Recently, they were back in court to discuss the interest and extra fines that Fif thinks he should be awarded but the judge decided that Teairra Mari will not have to pay extra, offering her the W this time around.



Brad Barket/BET/Getty Images

According to Bossip, a judge denied 50's request to further punish the reality star by making her pay an additional fine of $25K. Curtis Jackson is claiming that she deliberately has been ducking him, refusing to pay him his money. If we go by what we see daily on social media, that would appear to be the case. Teairra even released a song called "I Ain't Got It," directing her lyrics at 50. After hearing arguments from both of their lawyers though, the judge ruled in favour of Mari.

It is unclear whether Teairra or 50 were in court yesterday but lawyers from each side were present for the hearing. Do you think 50 Cent will ever see his money?



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images