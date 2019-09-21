The Prince of Petty found himself on the receiving end of trolling on Friday. 50 Cent spent the better part of this week making sure that Power producer Randall Emmett and his Vanderpump Rules reality star fiancée Lala Kent knew not to speak ill of him in the media. Almost daily, Fif shared scathing memes partnered with critical captions, making the couple his online punching bag.

Surprisingly, Teairra Mari has been attempting to reignite her internet feud with the rapper. Last week, following 50 Cent's remarks about her DWI plea deal, the singer taunted Fif with claims that she has his money. On Friday she returned to point out Fif's relationship with disgraced rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. Teairra shared two photos of 50 Cent with 6ix9ine, and in one she lists the location as "Supreme Court, New York County" and in the other, it shows the neighborhood as "Rat Park."

That was a subtle jab to the rapper, but not the only one that was aimed at Fif. He and his 21-year-old son Marquise have been estranged for years, and it doesn't look as if the two will be mending their relationship anytime soon. Marquise took to Instagram to share a handful of photos that called out his father, one that even featured Fif with 6ix9ine.

"Nxggas will wish death on you, claim this nxgga as a son, disrespect ya moms publicly," Marquise wrote, ending his message with a laughing emoji. As close as Fifty was to 6ix9ine before he became a government informant, the rap mogul has distanced himself from Tekashi. Fif has even done a bit of trolling at 6ix9ine's expense, which brought on the wrath of Sara Molina, the mother of Tekashi's child. Check out Teairra and Marquise's uploads below.