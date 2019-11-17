When it comes to academic incentives, this one is would make Big Tigger proud. An Atlanta teacher named Sammy Rigaud has been getting praise after a viral video swept the internet, one that revealed the simple premise of his exchange: good grades nets you some stage-time during "Freestyle Fridays." "Freestyle Friday’s!!!" writes Rigaud, in the original FaceBook post. "If you get 80% or higher on the weekly assessment..... you get a turn." Clearly, at least a few of the kids have taken advantage of the opportunity, as seen by the young rappers spitting some impressive melodic bars.

All three young gentlemen had a solid grasp on musicality, going so far as to catch the ear of 6lack. "They all went crazy but my last boi in his bag," he writes. "I’m pullin up." You've gotta respect a teacher who understands that bars are for the children, and likewise for those kids who dabble in the art of the freestyle. Clearly, it's a win-win situation for all involved, and Mr. Rigaud deserves big props for his clever initiative.

One has to wonder if such a practice would work in the workplace?