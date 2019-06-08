A Texas teacher was placed in the hot seat after going on a very-public Twitter rant aimed at Donald Trump. The tech-challenged teacher requested the 45th president's help in deporting "illegal students from Mexico" that attended her school. Georgia Clark, the English teacher from Carter-Riverside High School in Fort Worth, asked for help last month in a series of tweets from her account @Rebecca1939. The account has since been deleted. The tech-challenged woman did not understand that her comments were visible to everyone and not just Trump.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them.," she tweeted on May 17th. Moreover, she continued her rampage with comments wherein she admitted to not knowing what to do to fix or address the "issue." To make matters worse, Clark provided two different phone numbers for the leader of the free world to contact her. That was right before she managed to completely expose her failed previous attempts to "remove the illegals." Clark shared that her efforts were halted by authorities on both the federal and local level in Fort Worth, where 34% of the residents are of Latino or Hispanic descent. She also asked for protection if she did give away the names and information of the targeted "illegal" students.

Clark's comments were retrieved and she was placed on paid administrative leave for 7 days, but the school district voted for her to be fired.

