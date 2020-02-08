A middle school teacher in Louisiana has been arrested for molesting a 15-year-old student, as reported by Complex.

Ellarea Silva, who teaches at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary, sent the boy pictures and videos of herself and reportedly had sex with him "eight or nine times." The boy wanted to go public with what she did, but she told him not to "due to how his disclosure would affect her career and her family."

Silva brought the boy over to have sex while her own child was at home.

In a statement acquired by WAFB 9, Zachary Schools Superintendent Scott Devillier said, "The Zachary Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office have been handling this investigation. Immediately, when it was brought to our attention, we reported it to law enforcement and placed the employee on administrative leave. No one is covering up anything, nor sweeping anything under the rug. We are following the law, and I am unable to comment beyond this information.

"Detectives are requesting that parents of students who may have had contact with Silva talk to their children about their interactions with her and contact ZPD detectives at 225-654-9393 if they believe their child was victimized."

Silva's bond is set at $225,000.