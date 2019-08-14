mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TDE's Reason Mixes Smoke & Potion On "High Hopes"

Aron A.
August 14, 2019 16:38
807 Views
40
0
CoverCover

High Hopes
Reason

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
96% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Reason returns with a brand new cut.


Top Dawg Entertainment's roster has grown since they first emerged in the mainstream. While Black Hippy helped establish the label as one of the leading labels in hip-hop today, they added incredibly promising artists like SZA, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, and of course, Reason. Reason dropped off his debut album last year, There You Have It and most recently appeared on Revenge Of The Dreamers 3. But it has been a minute since we got some solo music from him. Today, he came through with a little something to hold the fans over.

If it wasn't for the demand from fans, we may have not received a new song from the TDE member today. Reason released his new single, "High Hopes" earlier today after teasing the record on social media yesterday. The song's production is handled by DJ Khalil and Vohn Beatz while D Beezey contributes vocals to the record. 

Peep Reason's new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
You in the presence of young king sh*t
Lost with the n***as I won rings with
Smokin' on good weed, got high hopes
I know you been let down but I won't

Reason
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  0
  807
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Reason There YOu Have It DJ Khalil vohn beatz d beezey
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS TDE's Reason Mixes Smoke & Potion On "High Hopes"
40
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject