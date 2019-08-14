TDE's Reason Mixes Smoke & Potion On "High Hopes"

Top Dawg Entertainment's roster has grown since they first emerged in the mainstream. While Black Hippy helped establish the label as one of the leading labels in hip-hop today, they added incredibly promising artists like SZA, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, and of course, Reason. Reason dropped off his debut album last year, There You Have It and most recently appeared on Revenge Of The Dreamers 3. But it has been a minute since we got some solo music from him. Today, he came through with a little something to hold the fans over.

If it wasn't for the demand from fans, we may have not received a new song from the TDE member today. Reason released his new single, "High Hopes" earlier today after teasing the record on social media yesterday. The song's production is handled by DJ Khalil and Vohn Beatz while D Beezey contributes vocals to the record.

Peep Reason's new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

You in the presence of young king sh*t

Lost with the n***as I won rings with

Smokin' on good weed, got high hopes

I know you been let down but I won't