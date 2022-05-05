According to TDE president Terrence "Punch" Henderson, a Top Dawg Entertainment album could be on the way.

During a Q&A on Twitter on Wednesday (May 4), Punch responded to a question regarding a "label album" - the answer was "yes." Since Kendrick is leaving the label, Punch didn't clarify if the project would feature all-new music from the current roster or a compilation of previously-released music.

Though his followers were filled with excitement, it didn't last long - TDE has a history of slow output. "bruh cmon now ... You know we never getting a TDE label album or a Black Hippie album stop gassing these folks bruh," one follower replied. Another wrote, "Don't let @iamstillpunch gas y'all up like this."

This wouldn't be the first time TDE has teased a group album. Fans have long awaited for a Black Hippy album, comprised of Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul. Some of their tracks included "Say Wassup," "Vice City," and "U.O.E.N.O (Remix)." Punched explained during an interview with Mic earlier this year that the timing just never worked out for Black Hippy.

"We definitely wanted to do a Black Hippy album", he said. "But it was such a learning experience for us, everything was new... When one guy would be recording his album, another guy would be on tour. Everybody was never in the same timeframe. So we didn't want to hold back; we wanted to keep going and just push further into their individual careers."

Since their emergence in the early 2010s, the label's roster has continued to grow.

