TDE's Punch Spits Bars Over Jay Electronica's "Neverending Story"

When signing to a label, it never hurts for the president to have a variety of talents at their disposal. In the case of Punch, key-player in the ever-expanding and dominant Top Dawg Entertainment, the bars are part of the packaged deal. For a minute now, Punch has been holding it down with several freestyles, reminders that his prestige stretches beyond that of a quote-unquote suit. Toss the man in a cypher and he'll come out alright, though the dynamic might change should Black Hippy be standing beside him.

Today, Punch has opted to look to Roc Nation for his latest freestyle, taking to Jay Electronica and Jay-Z's "The Neverending Story" off A Written Testimony. No percussion necessary, Punch slides through admirably with a Royce Da 5'9"-inspired flow packed with mythological imagery. "Tookie Williams on Mount Olympus, pantheon of real n***as, check my family scriptures," he spits, before going on to flex on his achievements in the game. "They opened the door and gave me the floor / I help mold and shape the very sound that you adore."

Be sure to check out this new dose of elite bars from Punch, and sound off - do you think he should implement this style further on his next full-length effort?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I feel so enlightened

Go like Poseidon with the trident holding a bolt of lightning

Ducking the sirens, I am a hybrid

Cross between a scholastic genius and gang violence

Tookie Williams on Mount Olympus,

Pantheon of real n***as, check my family scriptures