TDE's Terrence “Punch” Henderson has revealed his favorite response to Kendrick Lamar's infamous “Control” verse, which saw him call out the biggest rappers in hip-hop, including Drake, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, and more. Speaking on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Punch stated that Joe Budden's “Lost Control" was the best answer.

“I listened to all of them,” he said. “I think it might have been Budden. I like Budden. It was funny to us. We literally sitting back like, ‘Ha! N****s mad. Look, all of them responding. That’s crazy.'”



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

In total, Lamar called out 11 fellow rappers on Big Sean's track: J. Cole; Meek Mill; Drake; Big K.R.I.T.; Wale; Pusha T; ASAP Rocky; Tyler, The Creator, and Mac Miller, as well as his "Control" collaborators, Big Sean and Jay Electronica. While he raps that he's "got love" for all of the artists named, he adds that he's trying to "murder" them.

Lamar previously discussed the best responses to his verse while speaking with Power 106 Los Angeles after the song was released back in 2013. Lamar said at the time: “I liked the Los verse. Joe Budden did this thing. Joell [Ortiz], a lot of people with different approaches … Joey had the facts in his verse, a few things that he felt. Papoose had the comical joint. Los was flipping his words and putting that spunk on it. I think he had the killer thing, though. Yeah, Los killed it out of everybody.”

Check out Punch's comments on My Expert Opinion below.

[Via]