Here's a crazy question for you. Imagine Tekashi 6ix9ine gets out of jail and releases a new single. What happens next in this situation? This has been eating away at the minds of hip-hop fanatics since his trial began last week and now that the man revealed some pretty head-turning information, we're left wondering what exactly would happen if he were to attempt a comeback. Chances are the track would get some insane streaming numbers off of curiosity alone. TDE's Punch, one of the most influential people in the music industry, tends to believe so as well.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Responding to the question on his social media pages last week, Punch noted that as long as everything is planned out effectively, Tekashi 6ix9ine actually has a chance at furthering his career if he gets out. Right now, the star is facing forty-seven years in prison for his involvement in the Nine Trey gang scheme but Punch thinks he's still got a shot.

"It’ll go," he said about a potential 6ix9ine comeback single. "Especially if he embraces the snitching like 'yea I told, now what?! Do something!'" He then went on to elaborate why he believes this, offering some strong points. "I could be wrong but I don’t think the kids who was/is really rocking with that kid’s music care ANYTHING about a street code. The ppl who were at his shows just want to rage and wild out and burn that energy off."

Do you think 69 could still enjoy a successful career in music?