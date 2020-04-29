TDE's Punch Drops Off "Pay No Attention To The Man Behind The Curtain"

It's been a decent week to be a Top Dawg Entertainment fan, with their recent onslaught of fan-appreciation drops bringing new music from Reason, Ab-Soul, Zacari, Lance Skiiwalker, and now Punch. This latest banger features a title that would give Panic! At The Disco a run for there money in the length department: "Pay No Attention To The Man Behind The Curtain."

The Hari-produced track also features Nick Grant and Lyric Michelle, but it's Punch himself who leaves the deepest impression. "Never mind that man behind the curtain, he workin' his magic, the cards dealt wasn't perfect," he raps, taking to the soulful instrumental with a self-assured tone. "Shuffle the deck 'til the right ones surface." He proceeds to let fly a lengthy verse, his stop and start flow opening the door for some interesting rhyme schemes. Nick Grant slides through to close things out with his take on the industry, bringing the theme full circle in a spirited fashion. Be sure to check this one out, and sound off -- is it finally time for a full-length album from Punch?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Never mind that man behind the curtain

He workin' his magic, the cards dealt wasn't perfect

Shuffle the deck 'til the right ones surface

In the meantime, can't shake feelings of being worthless

The birth of my son birthed a gargantuan urge

To get it by any means -- even if it means a permanent purge

Rid you of your soul or your belongings, whichever is preferred