Kendrick Lamar is currently rumored to be leaving TDE, following several claims made during a live stream on Antibound's account. Antibound is not affiliated with Kendrick or TDE but, in the past, they have leaked pertinent information about upcoming releases from the label.

During the stream, it was rumored that Kendrick was leaving TDE to work as part of pgLang, the mysterious company that he formed with Dave Free earlier this year. The label's roster will reportedly include Baby Keem (who has already released two singles under pgLang), Jorja Smith, and others.

As of right now, the rumors have not been confirmed by Kendrick Lamar or anybody within the TDE camp and, thus, should be taken with a grain of salt. HNHH has reached out to a TDE representative and, so far, we have yet to hear back.



TDE's Punch appears to be responding cryptically to the rumors, sending out a tweet at around the same time that they started gaining traction.

"Smh can’t even try to be mysterious and vague in my tweets no more," he wrote. "A rumor gets halfway around the world before the truth get it’s shoes on. Lol."

In his replies, a ton of people are asking about Kendrick's standing in TDE, begging for more information on the matter.

The same live-streamer that caused these rumors to erupt also claimed that Kendrick is definitely releasing his album this year and that, after REASON's album release, Isaiah Rashad is the next in line to release a full-length project.

Once again, take this information with a grain of salt. We'll keep you posted once TDE formally responds to this.