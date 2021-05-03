When it comes to the music industry, secrecy has never been easy to maintain. Those who can remember the days where piracy ran rampant have likely seen more than a fair number of albums derailed by a premature leak. Tracklists were often leaked in their entirety weeks before the scheduled release date, with the music itself following shortly thereafter. It's likely part of why the surprise, short-notice album drop was so widely accepted today, and as a result, there has been a noted decrease in mysterious album teasers.

Yet ahead of their first release in 2021, Top Dawg Entertainment opted to go old school with it, having recently confirmed an unidentified album would be landing this coming Friday, May 7th. Given the vast amount of talent currently due for a drop -- Ab-Soul, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, Jay Rock, and Kendrick Lamar all come to mind -- many of the internet's finest sleuths pounced on the opportunity to engage in a bit of good old fashioned detective work.

According to a new report from OnSmash, it would appear that the Twitter gumshoe gang has cracked the case. Of course, it's purely speculative, though it wouldn't be entirely surprising to see this one manifesting as reality. One particular user seemed to reach the conclusion that Isaiah Rashad would be delivering his long-awaited follow-up to The Sun's Tirade, pointing to a previous message from Rashad that the album would be dropping on his grandma's birthday. In the same tweet, the user dug up evidence actually pointing to Zay's grandma's birthday being May 7th, which would certainly indicate that he's a likely candidate for TDE's first release of the year.

Check out the case below, and sound off if you're excited to see a potential new album from Isaiah Rashad. As fans know, the wait has been a lengthy one, as his last album, The Sun's Tirade, arrived in September of 2016. The delay between drops has been among the label's longest, but this crafty detective work appears to point to a payoff sooner than later. Do you think the code has been cracked?