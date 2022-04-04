TDE's Punch called out fans on Twitter, Monday, for theorizing that SZA faked her ankle injury at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. SZA accepted the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her feature in Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More."

"Crazy day man," Punch wrote in a tweet after the ceremony. "SZA twisted her ankle the night before the awards, really hours before. She almost cancelled. It was super inspiring to see her power thru and make it at the tail end of the red carpet and then go up on stage with crutches to get the trophy with doja. Salute. "



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sharing one fans' post that alleged SZA wearing stilettos proves she wasn't hurt, Punch called people "crazy."

"People are really crazy," Punch wrote. "Maybe crazy is dismissive. People are really unfulfilled."

SZA explained her injury after the awards show, revealing that she fell from her bed, the day beforehand.

“It’s very funny because I fell out a bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this,” she said backstage. “Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy.”

Check out Punch's tweets below.