Kodak Black is in the internet's crosshairs, again.

After a week full of suicidal social media posts, deleted accounts and a couple shots from Megan Thee Stallion, the "Tunnel Vision" rapper engaged in some extremely questionable behavior over the weekend.

In a video that surfaced on Sunday, Kodak is seen dancing with a woman who is allegedly his mother. While there is no problem with dancing with your mother, there is a huge problem with groping your mother that is exactly what Kodak did. Multiple times throughout the video, Kodak reaches around his mother's waist and grabs her behind and at one point, the rapper even tried to kiss her on the mouth.

The internet skewered Kodak for his behavior and amidst a wave of comments, Top Dawg Entertainment president, TDE Punch, let off a couple tweets about the situation.

"I hope I got that video completely wrong and it’s not what the internet is saying it is," Punch tweeted. "Man, I don’t know the context of that video nor do I need to… that young man Kodak is sick for touching his mother that way, and he needs help. Seriously."

Where some Twitter users turned the video into jokes and said Kodak was on "demon time," Punch got straight the point and called the video out for exactly what it is -- sick behavior.

Letting the world know that the 24-year-old Florida rapper "needs help," Punch's extreme dismay was apparent and was well-warranted.

Despite the seeming cries for help and reports that he is seeking treatment outside of Florida, this video of Kodak getting handsy with his mother is a wild display of pretty gross behavior and TDE Punch, much like many other Twitter users, made sure everyone knew that the whole thing is messed up.

