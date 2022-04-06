Pusha T confirmed a new collab with Jay-Z and he delivered this morning. Six years after they last connected on "Drug Dealers Anonymous," they served up more coke bars with the release of "Neck And Wrist." Produced by Pharrell, who also contributes vocals, the song serves as the second official single from Push's next album which is supposed to be due out this spring.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jay's verse on "Neck And Wrist" extends his feature verse streak over the past year, but there's an argument to be made that this is his best feature verse in the last 12 months. TDE's Punch expressed his praise for Jay-Z who he said set a new bar. "Jay Z is THE G.O.A.T," he wrote. "Not A Goat but THE G.O.A.T…. I can’t listen to this man’s verses and then listen to what’s going on currently and say it’s good. Celebrating mediocrity stops right now."

Pusha T would likely agree with this sentiment. The rapper previously explained that Jay-Z is an artist that he appreciates as a collaborator because he's able to say things that he can't. During a recent interview with Complex, Push also dubbed Jay-Z as the top coke rapper in the game, followed by himself and Jeezy.

We'll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Pusha T's forthcoming project. Check out "Neck And Wrist" below.