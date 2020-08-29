TBS says it will air Marvel’s Black Panther twice this weekend in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman. The talented actor passed Friday, at age 43.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The network will air the critically revered Marvel movie on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET/PT and on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Boseman's family announced his passing with a statement on the actor's social media pages, announcing that he had privately been battling colon cancer for years.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the statement reads. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

⁣"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement continued. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

[Via]