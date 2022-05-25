Their collaboration was one of many standouts on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and it looks like we'll soon be receiving a music video. Kendrick Lamar's smash hit record continues to receive praise weeks after its release, and while think-pieces and op-eds have been penned by the thousands, K-Dot fans remain seated with the album to understand its nuances and contexts. Lamar's "We Cry Together" alongside Taylour Paige was much talked about across the globe, and now the toxic relationship track's visual has been teased by the actress.

"See, I don't know why you like playin' mind games with me (mind games?) / B*tch, I ain't slow nor ditsy, I know when you bein' distant. I know when you fake busy / Get out yo' feelings and miss me with that reserve psychology," Lamar raps. "Man, b*tch, you trippin', who got you that Rollie chain? / And who put that car in my name? / What? You think I'ma kiss yo' ass? (Nah, n*gga, you f*ckin' lame)."

In a post uploaded earlier today (May 24), Paige shared an image and added, "F*ck you @kendricklamar," in the caption. It didn't take her followers long to beg for more information about the visual's possible release, but Paige wasn't giving up any details.

Back when Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers hit streaming services, Paige penned praise to her collaborator.

"We are so lucky to have Kendrick. I hope you contemplate today. I hope you reflect everyday. I hope you learn and ask for help," she said. "I hope you study nuance. I hope you absorb the good and find the light. I hope you love yourself. I hope you tell the truth. I hope you heal."

At the moment, every track from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has entered Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Check out "We Cry Together" and Taylour Paige's post below.