Taylour Paige appeared to confirm that she's gotten engaged in a post on Instagram, Monday, sharing a photo of herself and her partner holding up a ring. The actress tagged Tiffany and Co. in the post's caption.

“Out of nowhere!!" Paige wrote. "You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it’s your way too.”

In the pictures, Paige can be seen hugging her partner and attending a Kendrick Lamar concert. It's unclear who Paige's current partner is, but she's clearly excited for the future of their relationship.



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Paige's apparent announcement comes after starring in Kendrick Lamar's recent short film, We Cry Together, inspired by the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers track of the same name.

“I think beyond being a short film, it’s an experience; you’re like a voyeur in this couple’s life but it also reflects what the world sounds like. Whether it be arguing with your sibling or people on the internet … I don’t think there’s a container for it, it just is,” Paige explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paige is also set to appear alongside Eddie Murphy for a Beverly Hills Cop sequel on Netflix.

Check out Paige's post below.



