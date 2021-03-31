Certain viral trends on social media have become cultural moments in their own right, from the debate about the blue and black (or white and gold?) dress to the telling of A’Ziah King a.k.a. @_zolarmoon's epic 2015 Twitter story. While the former should probably never inspire a spinoff in any shape or form, the latter has been made into a movie, aptly titled Zola, and Twitter veterans are excited for the film's release later this year. Today, the highly anticipated film has finally unleashed its wild trailer, months ahead of its forthcoming summer release.

As reported by People, Zola's first full-length trailer stars Taylour Paige as Zola, a Detroit waitress who strikes up a friendship with a customer, and Riley Keough as Stefani, who convinces Zola to join her in Florida for a weekend of fun, dancing and partying. The stripper adventure is first contextualized in the trailer by Zola's humorous opener, "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me and this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full of suspense."

From then on out, complete madness ensues as fans are treated to glimpses of Zola and Stefani's crumbling relationship, outlandish cameos from costars Colman Domingo and Nicholas Braun, and the overall electrifying nature of the upcoming film. Check out the ridiculous trailer for Zola below.

[via]