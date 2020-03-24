Could Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian have picked a worse time to rehash their feud over that leaked phone call with Kanye West? Back in 2016, Kanye released a song called "Famous" as part of his The Life Of Pablo album and, on it, he utters the following line:

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous"

During a leaked phone call from around the time of its release, Kanye West asks if Taylor Swift would be down to share a link to the record on her social media pages, thereby ending their beef and laughing about the entire situation. Unfortunately, things were seriously blown out of proportion (on both sides) and a four-year-long battle has resulted. With responses happening from both Taylor and Kim Kardashian in the last few days, the time has come for Swift's publicist to share her side of the story.



After Kim called out Swift's publicist for lying about the phone call, the singer's representative shared her original statement, which read:

"Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that bitch famous.'"

