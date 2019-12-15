Sunday afternoon, Taylor Swift announced through her Instagram that she will be headlining Glastonbury 2020.

Alongside a selfie with a flyer for the event, Swift writes, "I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there! 💋."

It's one of a select number of shows Swift has scheduled for the upcoming year. Currently, she has only four other US shows planned, two in Massachusetts and two in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, according to Stereogum, Swift accepted the Billboard Woman of the Decade award and called out Scooter Braun during her speech. “After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in a deal that I’m told was funded by the Soros family, 23 Capital, and the Carlyle Group," she said.

She continued, “the definition of the toxic male privilege in this industry is people saying ‘but he’s always been nice to me’ when I’m raising valid concerns about artists and their right to own their music” in reference to Braun. “And of course he’s nice to you,” she said. “If you’re in this room, you have something he needs.”

Glastonbury 2020 is scheduled for June 24th through June 28th, 2020.