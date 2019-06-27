It looks like Taylor Swift will be taking the stage for this year’s Amazon Prime Day concert. According to Billboard, the queen of pop will be headlining the July 10th concert along with the likes of Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.

“We can’t wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, in a statement.

“Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping. To celebrate, we’ve curated a lineup across multiple genres with performances from artists our customers love. We’re looking forward to celebrating Prime Day with this can’t-miss, one-of-a-kind event.”

For those of you who are interested in seeing the show, fans can do so by streaming the concert live on Prime Video on July 10th at 9PM EST or OnDemand when it becomes available shortly after airing. Last year, Ariana Grande headlined the show which was held in NYC.

Swift is gearing up and promoting her forthcoming album Lover, which is due out Aug. 23. Check out the trailer announcement (below) and be sure to tune in July 10th.