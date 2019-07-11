Taylor Swift is far from over her dispute with Scooter Braun after the talent manager acquired the rights to her master recordings when he bought her former label, Big Machine Label Group. Taylor responded by calling Scooter a bully, sparking Justin Bieber, Ty Dolla $ign and Demi Lovato to jump to Scooter's defense.

Taylor was the headlining act for Amazon's Prime Day Concert and during her performance of "Shake It Off" it's quite obvious that she threw some shade at Scooter when she added emphasis on a statement about cheaters and liars. "Just think while you’ve been getting down and out about the liars and the dirty, dirty cheats in the world, you could have been getting down to this sick beat.” The part about "liars" "dirty cheats" is what caused Taylor to really go in on the mic - watch the clip below.

"Sex is cool and all but have you ever watched Taylor Swift shade scooter and Scott during a female-led concert after reminding everyone she writes all her own songs," a Twitter user wrote in response to the clip.

After Justin stood up for his longtime manager, sources said that he would no longer publically comment on the matter. “Justin thinks Scooter has a big heart [and] thought Taylor’s bashing of Scooter was unfair," the source explained, adding how Justin thinks “it’s a small business, and he doesn’t want there to be hate."