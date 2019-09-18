Rolling Stone released a new cover story today (Sept. 18) on Taylor Swift, where she goes in depth about her newly released album Lover, past relationships, and more. Taylor even talked in detail about her past problems with Kanye West, which she has now accepted is just on “bad terms.”

Speaking on Kanye's Vanguard Award moment at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, where he ran up on stage, Taylor said Ye called and talked with her for over an hour about getting her to present the award before he eventually turned on her.

“He can be the sweetest. And I was so stoked that he asked me that. And so I wrote this speech up, and then we get to the VMAs and I make this speech and he screams, 'MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!' And I'm standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body," she said. "I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk shit. And I was so upset.”

Taylor then says she still tried to move beyond all this after Kanye apologized and later called her regarding her reference on his song "Famous." “For all my Southside niggas that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” he rapped on the Pablo record.

Taylor says once she heard the final version of the song, she just accepted the "bad terms" of their relationships. She said, “I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it,” before going onto say he did the same thing to Drake.

"And then he literally did the same thing to Drake," she added. "He gravely affected the trajectory of Drake’s family and their lives. It's the same thing. Getting close to you, earning your trust, detonating you. I really don't want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don't want to just talk about negative shit all day, but it’s the same thing. Go watch Drake talk about what happened."

Read all that and more in the new interview right here.

[Via]