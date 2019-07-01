One of the most riveting stories from this weekend (other than NBA free agency) revolved around Taylor Swift's catalog of music. The pop superstar is readying her fans for a brand new album this summer, already having released some new music to hype it up, but it's actually her older tunes that made headlines. Scooter Braun, the famed manager of artists like Justin Bieber and a consultant for Kanye West, leveled up and purchased Big Machine Records, the label that had released Swift's first six projects. In doing so, he gained ownership of the star's master recordings from the beginning of her career, spanning back to the time she was just fifteen years old. The move has been controversial, garnering responses from Justin Bieber, Halsey, Demi Lovato, and others, but it's Taylor's own social activity that is getting everyone up in arms right now. After the Biebs' public response to the acquisition, Taylor Swift seemingly spoke out in a cryptic fashion and confirmed that Justin had cheated on his longtime girlfriend Selena Gomez, leaving so many fans confused.



Harry How/Getty Images

After all that happened this weekend, Taylor decided to shift the narrative even further by seemingly confirming that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez' longstanding romantic union was ended by infidelity. One of Swift's fans uploaded a message to social media, quoting Bieber's apology to the artist and calling him out, writing: "'We haven’t gotten to communicate our differences' you cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea???" While the fan's post wouldn't normally cause a stir, Swift actually reposted the message, leading some to believe that, with her insider knowledge, there is an official confirmation of some cheating in Justin and Selena's relationship.

Since their romance ended, Justin became a married man, falling in love with Hailey Baldwin. Selena Gomez is still searching for her one true love. What do you make of this drama?

