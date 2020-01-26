Over the past few weeks, the Grammys have been gradually unveiling the artists who will be performing during tonight's ceremony. Taylor Swift was never publicly confirmed to be one of these performers, but there were rumours circulating that she would be gracing The Staples Center stage. According to Variety, talk that Swift might perform "The Man" during the award show was fuelled by rehearsal schedules including one “TBA” artist that was believed to be her.

Now, sources say that, not only did Swift pull out of this potential performance, she will not be attending the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards all together. Considering that Swift has had a strong relationship with the Grammys - performing several times and taking home several awards - this announcement comes as a surprise thats call for some inquiry.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

One possible reason for Swift's decision, Variety suggested, is that she's boycotting the ceremony in light of newly-surfaced accusations that The Recording Academy is laden with sexism. Earlier this week, the former head of the Grammys, Deborah Dugan, filed a lawsuit against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, arguing that she was wrongfully fired after calling attention to sexual harassment in the workplace and irregularities within the Grammy nomination process. Swift's "The Man" is a feminist anthem, so performing this song at the Grammys could have felt disingenuous as it would simultaneously support an allegedly sexist institution.

Swift's latest album, Lover, not being nominated for Album of the Year could potentially explain her absence from tonight's affair too. While she is being recognized in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, being overlooked for AOTY might have disappointed the 30-year-old artist - especially because Reputation experienced the same fate at the 2018 Grammys. Before these albums were stiffed, Swift was showered with awards by The Recording Academy, bringing home Album of the Year for 2008's Fearless and 2014's 1989.

Read our predictions of the 2020 Grammy winners in the hip-hop and R&B categories.