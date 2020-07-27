Ever since he jumped on stage to interrupt what was supposed to be a crowning moment for Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West has been a prime target for the pop star. She has taken subtle digs at West over the years, even engaging in a not-so-subtle feud with him and his wife, Kim Kardashian, over a leaked phone call to clear lyrics on the song "Famous." With the release of her new surprise full-length album, it would appear as though she's back at it again with the pettiness.

For all intents and purposes, Taylor has a decent reason to be salty toward Kanye. These little jabs here and there are pretty crazy to keep track of though since there have been so many at this point.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On her new album folklore, which is expected to debut at #1 after selling over a million copies worldwide over the weekend, Taylor Swift came for Kanye in the most mild-mannered way, calling him a clown and being so calculated that it didn't really even come across as a diss.

"But there's robbers to the east/Clowns to the West," sings Taylor on her new song "peace." In the lyric video, and on Apple Music, Swift made sure to make a statement with the way she capitalized the directions, leaving "east" in all lower-case letters but adding a capital W to "West" in the next line. Sneaky, sneaky.

You can put two and two together here. While the line may not be a direct diss, Taylor is pretty much calling Kanye a clown here.

[via]