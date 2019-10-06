Taylor Swift made her return to Saturday Night Live last night. The 29-year-old gave fans two emotional performances of her songs "Lover" and "False God," a track she had yet to perform live. She teased that the night might be an interesting one for fans earlier this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon saying, "Yeah, I'm fine with saying ... well, you know, we have to be a little cryptic, just because it's fun. I’ll probably do 'Lover' but in a way I haven’t performed it before. And then I’m going to do a song that I have never performed at all live."

The performances were very solid. "Lover" being performed as a piano-led acoustic track helps tug on heartstrings with extra force. As the camera pulls in closer and closer to the singer, the listener can't help but become engrossed in the performance. Her rendition of "False God" is still subtle, but here, she gives slightly more upbeat energy. The saxophone earns a beautiful 20-second solo half-way through the track. It's nice to see Taylor moving from the past few years and making good music again. Check out both performances below and tune in next week for an appearance from Camila Cabello.