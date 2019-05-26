Taylor Swift's 30th birthday is this year and as such, questions about settling down and having kids were bound to begin making their way as part of the many questions asked by reporters. Unfortunately, Taylor Swift isn't here for any of it. According to Complex, the bubblegum-pop star recently gathered a reporter all the way together during an interview with the German publication RTL. The "ME!" singer immediately shut down any questions surrounding her intentions to "settle down" and/or have kids. Moreover, the starlet ensured to provide reasons why by further adding: "I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I’m not going to answer that now." Indeed, her response was prompt and swift (pun intended).

The pop star has been in a serious relationship with Joe Alwyn for almost two years now and emphasized the importance of bringing the lessons she learned during her 20s to her 30. She precisely stated: "I hear others say...your 30s no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my 20s, and I can join in the observation that we are in our 20s looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes.

[Via]