Jimmy Butler has consistently been one of the funniest characters in the NBA, and he has never been shy to reveal his vast array of interests. For example, Butler started his very own coffee business while in the NBA bubble, and in the eyes of many players, Butler was delivering some of the best coffee they had ever had. Butler also likes to jam out to some pop music before games, which recently caught the attention of Taylor Swift.

During a segment on TNT, Dwyane Wade looked to embarrass Butler as he brought out a clip of the star dancing to Swift's "22" in the locker room. Butler was enjoying himself quite a bit in the video, and Wade declared the dance moves a 9/10. T-Swift actually came across the clip on her feed and decided to give Butler a respectable 13/10.

Swift has been a busy artist as of late considering she is in the midst of re-recording many of her songs so that she can own her masters. Perhaps a new version of the song is in the cards, as Butler would certainly appreciate the extra effort at this point.

Hopefully, Butler doesn't feel shy about dancing in the locker room, in the future. As it stands, Swift seems to think it's pretty cool.

